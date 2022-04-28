MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government had to clear out former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu in order to begin unlocking the mine. And Kabuswe says government is not full of rhetoric, but one which is serious about what it is doing and very soon, huge announcements will be made. Speaking on ZNBC’s Government Forum programme, Tuesday, Kabuswe reiterated that government was committed to ensuring it resolved issues surrounding mines which had pending court cases. “That’s why we want to unlock them. If you heard His Excellency…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.