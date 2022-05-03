DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia board chairperson Noel Nkoma says the Bank has in the last few months recovered K300 million out of a loan book of about K1.4 billion. And Nkoma says there was political interference in the operations of the Bank, which made it difficult to operate effectively. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Nkoma said no one would be spared from the recovery process, whether politically inclined or not. “In the last few months, we have recovered about K300 million out of a loan book of…...



