Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga says the government is not increasing fuel pump prices anymore. In an interview, Wednesday, Mubanga said Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country were not very affected by the monthly fuel reviews, especially that government was now reducing prices. “Coupled with what you have talked about in terms of fuel, we are not increasing anymore, we are dropping down the price. So I don’t think I would say the SMEs are so much affected. We are concerned and we know…...