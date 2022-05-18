Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga has admitted political interference in the issuance of citizens’ empowerment funds, disclosing that the human element to a larger extent contributed to the non-performing loans disbursed by CEEC. According to a statement issued by Auditor General’s Office Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale, Tuesday, Mubanga was briefing the Committee on Parastatal Bodies when they called on him at his office. Mubanga said because of the political interference in the issuance of citizens’ empowerment funds, his Ministry wanted to do things differently…...