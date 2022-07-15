ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says commodity price response to the exchange rate can only be guaranteed once a degree of macroeconomic stability is achieved. In an interview, Hambayi said it was impossible for the market to start reducing commodity prices if they did not know where the exchange rate would be in the next few months. “The price response to the exchange rate can only be guaranteed when you create a degree of macroeconomic stability, and that macroeconomic stability is based on the fact that we must know where the exchange…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.