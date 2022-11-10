TRADE Kings Foundation has donated to the Vyane Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Nangoma Area, an Office building, irrigation equipment and borehole, group Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager Bridget Kambobe has disclosed. In a statement, Kambobe said the foundation recognises the challenges by small scale farmers and has responded through this donation. “The Trade Kings Foundation, through the empowerment pillar, has donated to the Vyane Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Nangoma Area. In line with its empowerment focus area, the Trade Kings Foundation has donated to Vyane Multipurpose Cooperative an Office building, irrigation equipment and Borehole. Agriculture and agro processing are considered to be among the top productive areas with greatest potential for growth in Zambia. This potential has very important…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.