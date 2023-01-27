MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says President Hakainde Hichilema has directed line Ministries to ensure that mealie meal is not only available on the market but affordable. Addressing the media yesterday, Mulenga said the government had noticed the erratic supply and rise in mealie meal prices in the last few days. “In the past week or so, we have observed with dismay of course as the government the erratic supply and the sudden rise in the commodity of mealie meal on the market. In most cases, we have observed that chain stores and many mealie meal outlets have run out of the 25kg bag of mealie meal. As the government, we have taken keen interest and full…...



