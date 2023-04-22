THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved lower electricity tariffs for low-income households that consume 100 Units or less per month, effective May 1, 2023. And ERB has approved the multi-year tariffs for retail (domestic) customers as presented in the tariff schedule effective May 1, 2023, and has further conditionally approved tariffs for 2024 to 2027 subject to the ERB’s annual review of the Regulatory Clearing Account results. Zesco had applied to ERB to adjust upwards the electricity tariffs for its retail customers for a multi-year period of five years from 2023 to 2027. Zesco proposed changes to the current tariff structure for residential, commercial, social, and maximum demand customers. In addition, Zesco applied to introduce a new tariff category…...



