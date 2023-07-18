GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu has warned African Power Coal against breaching the ZEMA Act and other environmental regulations. And Nzovu says government has no intentions of closing mining companies but wants them to comply with the country’s laws. Speaking when he toured the mine in Sinazongwe, Nzovu encouraged the mining company to comply with the environmental regulations saying complying was a much cheaper option. “For us, I think this is a successful trip to African Power Coal. We received reports from the community about pollution, water pollution here, we received these reports. I got the reports from ZEMA which you didn’t believe, because if people are complaining how can a report not contain certain things? So as…...



