TRADE Kings Group has donated hand washing kits and assorted Hygienix products to traders at Lusaka’s Soweto Market ahead of Global Hand Washing Day. And Acting Local Government and Rural Development Minister Mike Mposha says government will prioritise the provision of clean water and sanitation facilities in areas which are currently underserved by investing in infrastructure. Speaking during the launch of the Global Hand Wash Week, Trade Kings Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the Group had partnered with the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to support efforts in preventing diseases such as cholera. “The Trade Kings Group through the Hero Brand Hygienix has partnered and supported the Lusaka City Council ahead of this year’s Global Hand Wash Commemoration under…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.