THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has urged government to increase the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) threshold to K7,000 in view of the high cost of living. Last year, government increased the PAYE tax threshold from K4,500 to K4,800 in the 2023 national budget. Giving his 2024 budget expectations, Tuesday, ZCTU president Blake Mulala said increasing the PAYE threshold to K7,000 would help cushion the high cost of living among citizens. “Our expectation is that we intend to see the non-taxable income increased from the current threshold of K4,800. And the reason we are calling for that is because there has been an increase in the food basket and it will be very important to see that it…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.