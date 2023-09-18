AIRTEL Zambia says it has invested over $41 million for a new spectrum, which has since been deployed for customers to have a better data experience. In an interview, Airtel Zambia Head of Corporate Communications Yuyo Kambikambi said as a result of network enhancements, customers were enjoying better and faster internet speeds therefore consuming data more in a shorter time span. “Airtel paid over $41 million for new spectrum in the 800MHz and 2600Mhz which has since been deployed for customers to have a better data experience. The Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) has also recently supported us with the harmonization of the new and existing 800 spectrum which has immensely improved data speeds. Because of this, analytics data…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.