THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has disclosed that under the Income Tax Act, an employer who employs a person with a disability on full-time basis is entitled to an allowance of K2,000. ZRA further says a disabled person registered with the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD) is entitled to a tax credit of K600 each month. In a statement, Tuesday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala explained that the K2,000 allowance was claimed as a deduction in the income tax return that was submitted at the end of a charge year. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is committed to ensuring that persons living with disabilities in the country equally participate in the nation’s social and economic activities. In…...



