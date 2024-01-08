ACCESS Bank Zambia Limited has announced that it has completed its acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, trading as Atlas Mara Zambia, after obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals. Access Bank says Atlas Mara is now its subsidiary, and that the combined company will retain the Access Bank Zambia name. In March last year, the Bank of Zambia announced that it had approved the acquisition of Atlas Mara by Access Bank Zambia Limited and the subsequent merger of the two entities. Access Bank and Atlas Mara announced the latest development in a joint statement, Monday. According to the statement, the two banks would continue operating separately until all integration related processes were finalised. They stated that once the merger was…...



