GOVERNMENT has justified the K3.5 million cost for constructing a chief’s palace, explaining that the amount would also cater for the building of other units. Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo recently questioned the construction of one chief’s palace at K3.5 million by government, arguing that the amount was exorbitant. This was after the Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) announced that it had been granted a site for the construction of Chief Chamuka’s palace at a cost of over K3.5 million, using Constituency Development Fund (CDF). But in an interview, Thursday, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu explained that two housing units for chief retainers and a court room would also…...



