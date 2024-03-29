THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has revealed that the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka now stands at K10,603.40, representing a 2.9 percent increase from K10, 307.01 recorded in February 2024. In a statement, Friday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka attributed the increment to the rise in prices of various food items such as a 25kg bag of roller mealie meal and fruits such as oranges and apples. “The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) observed an increase in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) which now stands at K10, 603.40 for the month of March, representing a 2.9% increase in comparison to the month of February. The increase...



