THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it has intensified the maize community sales programme and is currently implementing it in 84 districts spread across the drought-affected provinces to address food insecurity. The Agency says it is selling a 50 kilogramme bag of maize under this programme at K330, emphasising that each household is entitled to buy only one bag per month. In a statement, Thursday, FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe stated that affected districts such as Shang’ombo, Gwembe, Kabwe, Kalomo, Mumbwa, Lukulu, Sinazongwe, Zambezi, Ikelengi, Kazungula, among others, were currently benefitting from this programme. “In February 2024, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema declared the drought situation as a national disaster. Six provinces...



