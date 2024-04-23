ZAMBIA-CHINA Business and Friendship Association president Dr Sebastian Kopulande says the country does not seem to have found the formula for making Chinese investors accept going into partnership with Zambians. Speaking at HLB Global China Service Forum in Lusaka, Monday, Dr Kopulande advised investors to partner with Zambians as it was also a way to learn the culture. “As Zambia-China Business and Friendship Association, I can say that while we have contributed immensely to the rise in bilateral trade between Zambia and China as exemplified by several correspondences from the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC) with whom we have a Memorandum of Understanding on promoting trade and investment, we still do not seem to have found the formula to make...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.