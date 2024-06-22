ZESCO Limited says it has instituted emergency load management which has disrupted power supply to its customers outside of the planned timings. Last week, Zesco Acting Deputy Director Distribution and Customer Services Kennedy Muchanga revealed that the utility would come up with an emergency load rationing schedule due to challenges with the load on the system. And in a statement issued by Zesco Corporate Affairs Department, Saturday, this measure had been taken to ration the limited available power to achieve system stability due to constrained power generation. “ZESCO Limited has instituted emergency load management that has disrupted power supply to its customers outside of the planned timings. This measure has been taken to ration the limited available power to achieve...



