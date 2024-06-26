TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has dismissed online claims suggesting that the South Africa-bound Zambia Airways caught fire midair, clarifying that the flight experienced a technical fault and had to return to Lusaka. He, however, says the fault has been resolved and the plane is scheduled to fly to Johannesburg at 07:00 hours this morning. Tayali explained in an interview that when the aircraft returned to Lusaka yesterday, the passengers were transferred to another plane, which then proceeded to Johannesburg. He described the online claims suggesting that the Zambia Airways caught fire midair as fake news. “Fake news. A technical fault is not a fire …[the] plane had to turn back because you can’t take any chances up there,”...



