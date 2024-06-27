THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has disclosed that the International Monetary Fund has injected US$569.9 million following the board approval of Zambia’s 38-month Extended Credit Facility arrangement. According to a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury, Thursday, this brings Zambia’s total disbursement under the Extended Credit Facility-supported programme to approximately US$1.1 billion. “The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved, Wednesday, the third (3rd) review of Zambia’s 38-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement. The approval triggers an immediate disbursement of approximately US$569.6million. The disbursement includes approval of a request made by the Zambian Government for an additional 30 percent of quota (SDR293.46 million or $385.7 million) to preserve macroeconomic stability...



