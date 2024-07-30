VEDANTA Resources Holdings Limited has announced the reinstatement of the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Board of Directors. The board comprises nine members, who include Vedanta Base Metals CEO Chris Griffith, KCM Chief Operations Officer and country head Malcolm Mewett, economist Dr Moses Banda, among others. In a statement, Tuesday, Vedanta Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu said the reinstatement of the board marked the return of full management control to Vedanta. “Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited, the diversified global mining, metals, natural resources, energy, and technology conglomerate today announced the reinstatement of the Board of Directors of the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). This marks the return of full management control to Vedanta, which is a necessary first step to Vedanta ramping up...



