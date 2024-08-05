PUBLIC Service Vehicle operator Mike Sichone has bemoaned the recent fuel price hike, saying K33 per litre for petrol is unbearable for the transport sector. Another PSV operator, Joshua Njobvu, has lamented that the monthly fuel price adjustments have disadvantaged PSV operators across the country as they affect planning. On Wednesday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) increased the price of petrol by K1.90, diesel by K0.70, kerosene by K1.16 and Jet A-1 by K1.33 for the month of August 2024. ERB adjusted the prices for petrol, diesel, kerosene and Jet -A-1 to K33.47/litre, K30.05/litre, K27.52/litre and K30.53/ litre, respectively. In an interview, Sichone said the fuel price hike could lead to increased bus fares, making it difficult for him to...



