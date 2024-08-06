MOPANI Copper Mines says it is in the process of sinking three new shafts at its Kitwe and Mufulira mine sites, which will increase copper production to 225,000 tonnes annually once completed. Speaking at the 96th Agricultural and Commercial Show, Mopani Copper Mines Public Relations Officer Lillian Musenge said one of the challenges the mine faced was its old infrastructure. “Creating a Competitive Future, that’s the theme for this year’s Agricultural and Commercial Show. For us, we are saying that how you create a competitive future is by developing strategies, capabilities and innovations to address your present and your anticipated challenges but at the same time, you take advantage of those opportunities that come your way. For Mopani, we would...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.