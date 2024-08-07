ZCCM-IH has presented a K41.6 million dividend cheque to the Ministry of Finance, a week after delivering two cheques totaling K182 million to its other shareholders, IDC and NAPSA. Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is always nice to receive dividends from government investments. Speaking yesterday when he presented a dividend cheque to the ministry, ZCCM-IH CEO Ndoba Vibetti said the company had paid a total of over K1.6 billion in dividends to its shareholders since 2015. “I am pleased to be here this morning to handover a dividend cheque of K41.6 million to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning from ZCCM-IH. The Ministry holds a 17.4 percent stake on behalf of the Zambian...



