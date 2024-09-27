ECONOMIST Lubinda Haabazoka has described the execution of the 2024 national budget as satisfactory. Last year Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane presented a K180 billion national budget for 2024 to the nation, outlining government’s key objectives to foster growth and development while simultaneously tackling the country’s pressing issues. However, this year the national budget was realigned due to droughts which hit the country and caused a national crisis. In an interview, Thursday, Haabazoka said given the circumstances the country was facing, the government’s execution of the 2024 national budget was satisfactory. “The 2024 national budget has been executed near to satisfactory given the circumstances. It has been very difficult for the government to collect revenue. The country...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here