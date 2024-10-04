MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says United Capital Fertiliser’s (UCF) urea plant will produce 85 megawatts of electricity, of which 45 megawatts will go into Zesco’s grid while 40 megawatts will be used by the plant. UCF Board Chairperson Chance Kabaghe says the company has distributed all the fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme allocated to them by government. Speaking shortly after he toured the main urea Plant at UCF, Thursday, Mulenga explained that the equipment witnessed would also be used to trap and convert steam emitted from the chemical reaction of urea, converting it into energy. “It is not only the production of urea that we are doing. I spoke about the drought and other...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here