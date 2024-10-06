TOPSTAR says it has lost about 70 percent of its subscribers on its signal carrier due to load shedding. Speaking during the Media Owners Association of Zambia (MOAZ) third Annual General Meeting, TopStar vice-president for administration Carol Mukale said the prolonged load management of up to 21 hours a day had proven to be a huge cost to the service providers. “The prolonged load management hours of up to 21 hours a day have proved to be a huge cost both to the carrier and content provider. I think all of us are aware of the approval that IBA has given and I’m sure IBA will be able to speak to that. This is because of the disruption the energy...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here