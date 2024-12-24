MINISTRY of Mines Geological Survey director Gerald Mwila says government has so far spent US$6 million from the total of $98 million in the ongoing countrywide geological mapping survey. Making a presentation at the just ended National Development Coordinating Committee meeting, last Friday, Mwila said eight percent of the survey had so far been covered. “We have already achieved a milestone of eight percent of the total country coverage. Just to put things into perspective, the government has already spent well above $6 million. The total budget of this activity is $98 million. So, we are on schedule. With six million, we have done eight percent. And with the financial inflows coming in, we are really hopeful that we are...