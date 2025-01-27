MINISTER of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi says there is interest from the private sector to work on the Livingstone to Sesheke road through the public–private partnership model. Speaking when he met Senior Chief Anang’anga Imwiko at his palace, Saturday, Milupi said government was in serious discussion with private players who had shown interest to work on the road. The Minister said he was convinced the private sector would come on board considering how much traffic the highway was expected to attract, it being a SADC road. “What we are carrying out on this road is wholly maintenance to make travel a bit more comfortable and a bit faster. The major part is a complete rehabilitation from Katima Mulilo...



