GOVERNMENT says the country’s external debt has increased to $15.33 billion in 2024 from $14.57 billion recorded in 2023. On the other hand, however, government says the country’s domestic debt stock stands at K225.29 billion as at the end of third quarter 2024, which is a reduction from the K232.62 billion recorded in 2023 in the corresponding period. According to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning White Paper Medium Term Budget Plan 2025-2027, Zambia’s external debt rose by $760 million as at the fourth quarter of 2024. “During the review period, the total stock of Central Government’s public debt increased. The external debt stock for 2022 and 2023 stood at US $13.96 billion and US $14.57 billion, while US...



