GOVERNMENT has disclosed that in January 2025, it released K16.1 billion to finance public service delivery. Of that amount, K18.3 million was directed towards by-elections. In a statement, Sunday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said from the total amount, K4.7 billion was for the public service wage bill, K3.8 billion for debt service and K4.6 billion was for transfers, subsidies and social benefits. “In January 2025, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning released K16.1 billion to finance public service delivery of which K4.7 billion was for the public service wage bill, K3.8 billion for debt service (domestic and external) and arrears and K4.6 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits. The Treasury also released K2.7 billion...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here