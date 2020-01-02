Amos appears in court for corruption charges in speed camera case

Former special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda has finally appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on charges of corrupt practices and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested Chanda on November 14, 2019 and charged him with corrupt practices by a public officer and receiving property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Chanda was supposed to appear in court on November 28 but his lawyers told News Diggers that DEC advised them not to allow their client to proceed to court.

“We were ready, but we have been advised that the prosecution is not ready and so our client should not appear at court today. So we are not sure yet when he will appear, maybe you can get in touch with DEC, they may give a clearer explanation,” said Chanda’s lawyer.

Chanda, however, finally appeared before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Thursday, alongside former RTSA CEO Zindaba Soko and IMS boss Walid El Nahas.

In count one, Walid El Nahas is charged with corrupt practices with a public officer.

It is alleged that Walid El Nahas on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US $10,000 to Soko, a public officer, as an inducement in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA.

In count two, El Nahas is again charged with corrupt practices with a public officer.

It is alleged that Walid El Nahas on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US $11,000 to Chanda, a public officer

as an inducement in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA.

In count three, Soko is charged with corrupt practices by a public officer.

It is alleged that Soko, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019, corruptly received US $10,000 from Walid El Nahas as an inducement or reward to facilitate the award of a contract to IMS.

In count four, Soko is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Allegations are that Soko, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 1, 2019 did possess US $10,000, property which is reasonably suspected to the proceeds of crime.

In count five, Chanda is charged with corrupt practices by a public officer.

It is alleged that Chanda, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019, corruptly received US $11,000 from Walid El Nahas as an inducement or reward to facilitate the award of a contract to IMS.

And in count six, Chanda is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Allegations are that Chanda, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 1, 2019 did possess US $11,000, property which is reasonably suspected to the proceeds of crime.

The three accused persons could not take plea in all the counts relating to corrupt practices as the court is awaiting instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to go ahead.

But Soko and Chanda took plea in count four and six, denying allegations that they possessed property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Case comes up on January 28.

Soko and Walid El Nahas also facing other charges related to the same speed camera case in another court.