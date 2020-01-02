Amos appears in court for corruption charges in speed camera case

- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 2 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 1 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 1 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 1 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 2 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Amos appears in court for corruption charges in speed camera caseBy Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020
Former special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda has finally appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on charges of corrupt practices and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested Chanda on November 14, 2019 and charged him with corrupt practices by a public officer and receiving property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Chanda was supposed to appear in court on November 28 but his lawyers told News Diggers that DEC advised them not to allow their client to proceed to court.
“We were ready, but we have been advised that the prosecution is not ready and so our client should not appear at court today. So we are not sure yet when he will appear, maybe you can get in touch with DEC, they may give a clearer explanation,” said Chanda’s lawyer.
Chanda, however, finally appeared before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Thursday, alongside former RTSA CEO Zindaba Soko and IMS boss Walid El Nahas.
In count one, Walid El Nahas is charged with corrupt practices with a public officer.
It is alleged that Walid El Nahas on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US $10,000 to Soko, a public officer, as an inducement in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA.
In count two, El Nahas is again charged with corrupt practices with a public officer.
It is alleged that Walid El Nahas on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US $11,000 to Chanda, a public officer
as an inducement in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA.
In count three, Soko is charged with corrupt practices by a public officer.
It is alleged that Soko, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019, corruptly received US $10,000 from Walid El Nahas as an inducement or reward to facilitate the award of a contract to IMS.
In count four, Soko is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Allegations are that Soko, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 1, 2019 did possess US $10,000, property which is reasonably suspected to the proceeds of crime.
In count five, Chanda is charged with corrupt practices by a public officer.
It is alleged that Chanda, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019, corruptly received US $11,000 from Walid El Nahas as an inducement or reward to facilitate the award of a contract to IMS.
And in count six, Chanda is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Allegations are that Chanda, on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 1, 2019 did possess US $11,000, property which is reasonably suspected to the proceeds of crime.
The three accused persons could not take plea in all the counts relating to corrupt practices as the court is awaiting instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to go ahead.
But Soko and Chanda took plea in count four and six, denying allegations that they possessed property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Case comes up on January 28.
Soko and Walid El Nahas also facing other charges related to the same speed camera case in another court.
About Tenson Mkhala
Tenson Mkhala is our resident photo journalist.
Email: tenson [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Amos appears in court for corruption charges in speed camera case - 2 Jan 2020
- Illegal miners will deplete minerals in Lower Zambezi – Mpunka - 31 Dec 2019
- Dora receives draft media regulation bill from MLC - 12 Dec 2019
- Don’t base decision about mining in Lower Zambezi on hearsay, Feira MP tells govt - 10 Dec 2019
- Kaizer fails to honour police call-out - 30 Nov 2019
-
Trending
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda (4,821 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it's a new feeling - Kasolo (3,723 views)
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (2,404 views)
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero (1,737 view)
- HH has nothing to offer - Govt (1,634 view)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Amos appears in court for corruption charges in speed camera case2 Jan 2020
-
Kwacha closes 2019 at K14 per dollar2 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
National Assembly fires head coach1 Jan 2020
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Fireworks accident leaves Lsk boy’s leg amputated1 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article