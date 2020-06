Courts Former commerce minister Dipak Patel follows the launch of the 2012 World Bank Tourism in Africa report at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on November 13, 2013 - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

FORMER finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has submitted to the Constitutional Court that Article 63(2) (d) of the amended Constitution, provides for the National Assembly to approve all public debt before it is contracted. And former minister of commerce, trade and industry Dipak Patel has insisted that government’s failure or neglect to obtain prior approval from...