Courts Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma speaks in Livingstone during the official opening of the National Economic Summit on July 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma has dragged some squatters to the Lusaka High Court for allegedly building structures on his land without consent after bringing down a wall fence to the said property. Yaluma, who has sued a Mr Chengo and other unknown people, claims the respondents have continued to obstruct and...