A 29-YEAR-OLD police officer has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for stealing an AK47 rifle valued at K105,995.00. This is in a matter where Haggai Namauna, 29, a police officer in Chingola was facing one count of theft of a fire arm. Particulars of the offence were that on dates unknown but between March 2019 and August 2019, Namauna stole an AK47 assault rifle contrary to the laws of Zambia. When the matter came up for judgement, Chingola Magistrate Stephen Maona said the state had proved the case beyond...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.