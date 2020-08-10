NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has insisted that he be granted leave to commence judicial review proceedings against magistrate David Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself from presiding over his forgery case. He further wants the proceedings in the said forgery case before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court stayed, so as not to render the proceedings before Lusaka High Court academic. Kambwili has argued that he has a serious case worth further investigation at the substantive hearing of the application for judicial review, adding that there are no unexhausted alternative remedies. In this...



