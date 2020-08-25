LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has summoned Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Rosemary Khuzwayo to appear before him today and show cause why contempt of court proceedings should not be instituted against her for suspending an investigations officer who testified in Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s case. Magistrate Mwale directed that Khuzwayo be summoned following an application made by one of Dr Chilufya’s lawyers in the matter, Tutwa Ngulube. Ngulube said Khuzwayo’s decision to suspend the investigation officer was not only an attempt to influence the witnesses in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.