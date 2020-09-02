A WITNESS has told the Ndola Magistrates’ Court that some of his clients cancelled their contracts after seeing Chellah Tukuka’s Facebook posts that he would burn trucks belonging to Khalif Motors Zambia Limited. This is in a matter where Chellah, 34, is charged with publishing defamatory matter, threatening violence and showing hatred towards someone because of their place of origin. In count one, Chellah is is charged with publishing defamatory matter concerning Khalif Abudulah. It is alleged that on May 26, Chellah did published defamatory matter concerning Khalif on Facebook...



