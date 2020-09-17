AN investigations officer at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has testified that investigations revealed that beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer programme was not funded on time as ZAMPOST, which was the payment service provider, would put the funds in a fixed deposit account for some days to earn interest. Victor Mutantabowa, told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the social cash transfer funds were not paid to beneficiaries within the stipulated 72 hours as ZAMPOST would put these funds in a fixed deposit account to earn interest for seven days. The...



