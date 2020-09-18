ZAMBIA Airforce Projects Limited has asked the Court of Appeal to discharge the injunction which restrained continued works at Kingsland City, arguing that it has complied with the pre-conditions of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency’s decision letter of February 7, 2019. On February 17, this year, Court of Appeal judge Mubanga Kondolo granted Chalimbana Headwaters Conservation Trust Limited and nine traditional leaders of the Soli people an injunction restraining the continued works at Kingsland City. According to an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for an order to discharge an...



