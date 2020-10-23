UPND Councilor for Chikobo Ward in Chibombo district Reagan Mubatsa being taken to Kabwata police station after he was arrested at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court Complex on October 22, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has set Monday, October 26, for hearing of an application for bail pending appeal by incarcerated NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, after the latter successfully filed in the documents. Kambwili has also filed in a notice of appeal against his conviction and sentence, with 11 grounds of appeal, among them that magistrate Simusamba erred in law and fact when he convicted him and imposed what he termed as a punitive sentence, basing his conviction and sentence mainly on his erroneous finding that he (Kambwili) had...