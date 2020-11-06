SUSPENDED Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay ,and four others, have denied assaulting a police officer at Lusaka Central Police Station. The five pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated assault before Lusaka High Court Judge Wilfred Muma Thursday morning. In this matter, Banda, 35, a businessman of Petauke, Eastern Province, is jointly charged with John Lungu, 26, a general worker of Garden House, Lusaka; Maxwell Pito, 20, a peasant farmer of Lusaka West; Moses Silyonde, 27, unemployed of Kanyama and Lyford Phiri,...



