PF CADRE Innocent Kalimanshi, commonly known as “PF national commander”, has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defaming Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo in a WhatsApp message. Kalimanshi, 40, a businessman of Lusaka’s Leopards Hill, is facing a charge of libel. It is alleged that on November 8, 2020, Kalimanshi unlawfully published a defamatory matter affecting Kampyongo in the form of a WhatsApp message in which Kalimanshi said: “When the President decided to drop one position from you and gave it to Kelvin Sampa, you got annoyed...
Menu