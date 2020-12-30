PF CADRE Innocent Kalimanshi, commonly known as “PF national commander”, has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defaming Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo in a WhatsApp message. Kalimanshi, 40, a businessman of Lusaka’s Leopards Hill, is facing a charge of libel. It is alleged that on November 8, 2020, Kalimanshi unlawfully published a defamatory matter affecting Kampyongo in the form of a WhatsApp message in which Kalimanshi said: “When the President decided to drop one position from you and gave it to Kelvin Sampa, you got annoyed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.