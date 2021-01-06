Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa at the launch of the Economic Recovery Program (ERP) 2020-2023 by President Edgar Lungu at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on December 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka High Court has refused to grant Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa and Chembe PF member of parliament Sebastian Kopulande an order of interim injunction to restrain UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa and the Mast Newspaper from occasioning any further reputational injury against them. Lusaka High Court judge Mwila Chitabo said in his ruling that this is not a fit and proper case to grant an order for interim injunction, and accordingly dismissed the application with costs. This is a matter in which Nkhuwa and Kopulande have sued Mweetwa, Oracle...