A POLICE officer has testified how some suspected UPND supporters who had gone to offer solidarity to party president Hakainde Hichilema were apprehended after they allegedly blocked roads on Independence Avenue thereby disturbing other road users. However, when the officer was asked during cross-examination if there was anything unlawful about a person finding themselves on a public road where the accused persons were found, he said no. Maybin Gunduza, a 43-year-old chief inspector at Lusaka Division Police Station was testifying in a matter where nine UPND cadres are accused of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.