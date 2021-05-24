President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEGAL Resources Foundation Limited has discontinued a matter where it petitioned the Constitutional Court for a declaration that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible for nomination for election as President in the upcoming general elections having been elected, sworn into and held office twice. This is according to a notice of discontinuance filed in the Constitutional Court by Simeza, Sangwa and Associates, Monday. “Take notice that the petitioner hereby wholly discontinues this petition against the respondent,” read the notice. The NGO which cited President Lungu as the respondent in the...