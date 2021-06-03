THE Court of Appeal has handed a three-year jail sentence to a village headman of Namwala District for receiving a stolen cow. In this case, Brian Mulambo was convicted together with Habwela Himabilo and sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of stock theft. But unhappy with the verdict, Mulambo decided to appeal to the Court of Appeal. In his appeal, Mulambo lamented that the trial court erred in law and fact when he was convicted for the offence of stock theft in the absence of...



