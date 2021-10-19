A NDOLA man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his wife after he discovered hidden Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in the house. This is a matter in which George Mweetwa, 38, a general worker of Nkwazi Township was facing one count of unlawful wounding. It was alleged that on October 4, 2021, around 22:00 hours, Mweetwa wounded his wife Racho Kunda, 33, after he found her with ARVs in their house. When the matter came up before magistrate Peggy Banda, the court heard that on...



