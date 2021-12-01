CHIMWEMWE PF member of parliament Allen Banda has appealed against the decision of the High Court to nullify his seat. Banda has cited Bornwell Matanda and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as respondents in the matter. According to a memorandum of appeal filed in the Constitutional Court, Banda said he was appealing against parts of Justice Bubile Shonga’s judgement dated November 22, delivered at the High Court in Ndola. In his grounds of appeal, Banda has argued that the learned trial judge in the court below misdirected herself when…...



